No Discussions on U.S. Troop Withdrawal from South Korea Amid Trade Talks
South Korea and the United States have not discussed reducing U.S. troop presence in the country, despite reports suggesting otherwise. The issue is reportedly linked with defense cost negotiations and ongoing trade discussions. Both nations remain committed to maintaining a strong defense posture against North Korea.
South Korea's defense ministry has clarified that there have been no discussions with Washington regarding the withdrawal of any U.S. troops stationed in the country. This statement was in response to a Wall Street Journal report suggesting potential U.S. troop relocations.
Currently, 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea. The report mentioned moving some troops to the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam, but South Korean officials emphasized their intent to maintain a strong defense collaboration with the United States to deter threats from North Korea.
U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell denied reports of troop reduction on social media. While defense cost-sharing negotiations have occurred, South Korean officials stress that these remain separate from trade discussions as Seoul approaches elections under significant political changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
