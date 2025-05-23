Left Menu

Minister Apologizes Again Over Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah apologized for his comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi, calling them a 'linguistic mistake.' The Supreme Court criticized his apology, questioning its sincerity. Shah posted a written apology online, expressing regret for hurting the community and reiterating respect for the Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:35 IST
Minister Apologizes Again Over Controversial Remarks
Vijay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah has once again apologized for his controversial remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi, which he described as a 'linguistic mistake.' Shah's comments have been met with criticism from the Supreme Court, which called out the 'crass comments' and questioned the sincerity of his apology.

Despite posting a written apology on social media platform X, where he expressed sadness over the recent Pahalgam massacre and his respect for the Indian Army, the court remained unsatisfied. Shah emphasized that his intention was not to offend or hurt any religion, caste, or community and expressed sincere apologies.

The Supreme Court, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, has formed a special investigation team to examine the First Information Report against Shah. The bench expressed doubts over his apology, warning that it seemed like an attempt to dodge legal proceedings rather than a genuine admission of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025