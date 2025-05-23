Minister Apologizes Again Over Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah has once again apologized for his controversial remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi, which he described as a 'linguistic mistake.' Shah's comments have been met with criticism from the Supreme Court, which called out the 'crass comments' and questioned the sincerity of his apology.

Despite posting a written apology on social media platform X, where he expressed sadness over the recent Pahalgam massacre and his respect for the Indian Army, the court remained unsatisfied. Shah emphasized that his intention was not to offend or hurt any religion, caste, or community and expressed sincere apologies.

The Supreme Court, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, has formed a special investigation team to examine the First Information Report against Shah. The bench expressed doubts over his apology, warning that it seemed like an attempt to dodge legal proceedings rather than a genuine admission of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)