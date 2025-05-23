Truck Scam Busted: Man Arrested for Selling Rented Vehicles
A man named Abhishek Yadav was arrested for allegedly selling rented trucks worth Rs 4 crore to scrap dealers. He lured truck owners by offering high rent, later selling the trucks in Nagpur. Yadav faces charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.
In a significant bust, police arrested a man in Robertsganj for allegedly selling more than a dozen rented trucks, valued at Rs 4 crore, to scrap merchants. The suspect, identified as Abhishek Yadav from Niwari, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday morning.
Yadav reportedly used social media platforms like Facebook and local brokers to approach truck owners across various districts in Uttar Pradesh. By offering rental payments above market rates and paying advances, he gained their trust before executing rental agreements.
The operation saw Yadav selling the trucks in Nagpur for Rs 5 lakh each after enticing contributions to brokers. The authorities, acting on a tip, booked him under charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating, as legal proceedings continue.
