Left Menu

Truck Scam Busted: Man Arrested for Selling Rented Vehicles

A man named Abhishek Yadav was arrested for allegedly selling rented trucks worth Rs 4 crore to scrap dealers. He lured truck owners by offering high rent, later selling the trucks in Nagpur. Yadav faces charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:37 IST
Truck Scam Busted: Man Arrested for Selling Rented Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police arrested a man in Robertsganj for allegedly selling more than a dozen rented trucks, valued at Rs 4 crore, to scrap merchants. The suspect, identified as Abhishek Yadav from Niwari, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday morning.

Yadav reportedly used social media platforms like Facebook and local brokers to approach truck owners across various districts in Uttar Pradesh. By offering rental payments above market rates and paying advances, he gained their trust before executing rental agreements.

The operation saw Yadav selling the trucks in Nagpur for Rs 5 lakh each after enticing contributions to brokers. The authorities, acting on a tip, booked him under charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating, as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025