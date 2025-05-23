High-Stakes Bribery Battle: ED Officer Seeks Bail from Corruption Allegations
Shekhar Kumar, an ED officer, seeks anticipatory bail after facing bribery allegations. Accused of demanding a Rs 2 crore bribe, Kumar claims innocence. The charges relate to influencing a public servant corruptly. The case involves a complaint by a businessman linked to a cashew trade fraud investigation.
- Country:
- India
Shekhar Kumar, a senior officer with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has petitioned the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail after being implicated as the prime accused in a bribery case filed by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).
Kumar, serving as the Assistant Director at the ED's Kochi office, argues that the charges against him—pertaining to leveraging undue advantage to influence a public servant—are unfounded. The bribery allegations also relate to a broader fraud case involving 'Vazhavila Cashews.'
As Kumar insists on his innocence, the VACB continues its inquiry. The case highlights the complexities in ongoing investigations against cashew trading figures, alleging a Rs 24 crore fraud. ED sources label the bribery accusation as a scheme to tarnish the agency's reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ED
- Kerala
- High Court
- Shekhar Kumar
- bribery
- corruption
- anticipatory bail
- VACB
- case
- investigation
ALSO READ
Argentina Senate Blocks Corruption Bill
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Stand Against Corruption
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Call to Mobilize Against Corruption
CBI conducting searches at 11 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan in alleged corruption case against 2005-batch IRS officer Santosh Karnani.
Crackdown on Corruption: Karnataka Officials Under Scrutiny