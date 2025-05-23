Left Menu

High-Stakes Bribery Battle: ED Officer Seeks Bail from Corruption Allegations

Shekhar Kumar, an ED officer, seeks anticipatory bail after facing bribery allegations. Accused of demanding a Rs 2 crore bribe, Kumar claims innocence. The charges relate to influencing a public servant corruptly. The case involves a complaint by a businessman linked to a cashew trade fraud investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:38 IST
Shekhar Kumar, a senior officer with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has petitioned the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail after being implicated as the prime accused in a bribery case filed by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Kumar, serving as the Assistant Director at the ED's Kochi office, argues that the charges against him—pertaining to leveraging undue advantage to influence a public servant—are unfounded. The bribery allegations also relate to a broader fraud case involving 'Vazhavila Cashews.'

As Kumar insists on his innocence, the VACB continues its inquiry. The case highlights the complexities in ongoing investigations against cashew trading figures, alleging a Rs 24 crore fraud. ED sources label the bribery accusation as a scheme to tarnish the agency's reputation.

