Left Menu

Revolutionizing Crime Investigation: Forensic Science Takes Center Stage

A national meeting of directors from Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories focused on enhancing forensic services under new criminal laws. Key figures emphasized the mandatory role of forensic evidence in investigations, marking a significant shift in crime-solving methodology. Collaboration between police and scientists was highlighted as crucial for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:37 IST
Revolutionizing Crime Investigation: Forensic Science Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A national meeting of directors from Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories launched on Friday, aiming to bolster forensic services in line with new criminal laws, an official statement revealed.

The event's theme, 'Strengthening of Forensic Science Services as per the New Criminal Laws,' highlighted the evolving role of forensic science in crime investigations. Spearheading the inaugural session was Additional DGP G K Goswami, emphasizing that forensic evidence has become obligatory in police investigations.

The gathering witnessed calls for collaboration between police and scientists to effectively implement the new laws, with S K Jain of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services urging participants to solidify forensic science's position within India's criminal justice framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025