Revolutionizing Crime Investigation: Forensic Science Takes Center Stage

A national meeting of directors from Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories launched on Friday, aiming to bolster forensic services in line with new criminal laws, an official statement revealed.

The event's theme, 'Strengthening of Forensic Science Services as per the New Criminal Laws,' highlighted the evolving role of forensic science in crime investigations. Spearheading the inaugural session was Additional DGP G K Goswami, emphasizing that forensic evidence has become obligatory in police investigations.

The gathering witnessed calls for collaboration between police and scientists to effectively implement the new laws, with S K Jain of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services urging participants to solidify forensic science's position within India's criminal justice framework.

