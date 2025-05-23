Left Menu

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Sentenced to Jail in 2019 Assault Case

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav was sentenced to three months in jail by a court in Darbhanga, Bihar, for his involvement in a 2019 assault case. His appeal was rejected, and he, along with his associate, is facing immediate imprisonment and a fine. The case's next hearing is scheduled for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:21 IST
BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Sentenced to Jail in 2019 Assault Case
court
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Darbhanga district court has sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav to three months in jail for an assault case dating back to 2019. His associate shares the same sentence. The ruling was handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar, who dismissed the MLA's appeal against the initial verdict.

Yadav, alongside his associate Suresh Yadav, was ordered to serve immediate imprisonment after their appeal for relief was rejected. Both individuals have also been fined Rs 500. Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha confirmed the news, indicating that proceedings will continue in May.

The assault, which occurred outside victim Umesh Mishra's residence, led to the legal charges against Yadav. Despite his unsuccessful plea for pardon, Yadav expressed respect for the court's decision as he was taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025