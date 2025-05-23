BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Sentenced to Jail in 2019 Assault Case
BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav was sentenced to three months in jail by a court in Darbhanga, Bihar, for his involvement in a 2019 assault case. His appeal was rejected, and he, along with his associate, is facing immediate imprisonment and a fine. The case's next hearing is scheduled for May.
Bihar's Darbhanga district court has sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav to three months in jail for an assault case dating back to 2019. His associate shares the same sentence. The ruling was handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar, who dismissed the MLA's appeal against the initial verdict.
Yadav, alongside his associate Suresh Yadav, was ordered to serve immediate imprisonment after their appeal for relief was rejected. Both individuals have also been fined Rs 500. Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha confirmed the news, indicating that proceedings will continue in May.
The assault, which occurred outside victim Umesh Mishra's residence, led to the legal charges against Yadav. Despite his unsuccessful plea for pardon, Yadav expressed respect for the court's decision as he was taken into custody.
