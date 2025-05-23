Maharashtra Cash Seizure: Mystery of Rs 1.97 Crore

In a substantial cash seizure, two individuals were detained on Friday after Rs 1.97 crore was found in their car in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, as confirmed by police.

A tip-off led to the interception of the vehicle at 1:30pm during a routine roadblock in Bodhwad, imparted Malkapur police officials.

En route to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the detained individuals failed to provide adequate explanations about the large sum, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, said Malkapur police station inspector Ganesh Giri.

(With inputs from agencies.)