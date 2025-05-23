Maharashtra Cash Seizure: Mystery of Rs 1.97 Crore
Two individuals were detained in Maharashtra's Buldhana district after authorities discovered Rs 1.97 crore in their car. The vehicle was stopped during a routine police roadblock. With the duo unable to provide satisfactory explanations about the cash, they now face further interrogation as the investigation progresses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:30 IST
In a substantial cash seizure, two individuals were detained on Friday after Rs 1.97 crore was found in their car in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, as confirmed by police.
A tip-off led to the interception of the vehicle at 1:30pm during a routine roadblock in Bodhwad, imparted Malkapur police officials.
En route to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the detained individuals failed to provide adequate explanations about the large sum, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, said Malkapur police station inspector Ganesh Giri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
