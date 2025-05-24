Britain's Fishing Boat Saga: Licenses, Rights, and Controversies

A British fishing boat was expelled from French waters for lacking the proper license, according to the French regional authority overseeing the English Channel. The incident emphasizes the ongoing friction over fishing rights between Britain and the EU post-Brexit.

French authorities revealed the expulsion took place between Thursday night and Friday morning, underscoring France's commitment to safeguarding seafood resources and ensuring compliance with regulations. The issue remains a sticking point since the UK banned EU fishing of sand eels in its waters.

Despite a new deal where the UK and EU granted each other mutual fishing rights in their waters for 12 years, tensions persist. Nigel Farage, leader of the pro-Brexit Reform UK party, dismissed the deal as an 'abject surrender,' declaring it the end of the British fishing industry.

