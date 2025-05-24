Left Menu

Britain's Fishing Boat Saga: Licenses, Rights, and Controversies

A British fishing boat was escorted out of French waters for fishing without a license, highlighting ongoing tensions over fishing rights post-Brexit. Despite a new agreement granting mutual access to waters, disputes continue, as shown by the incident reported by French authorities and criticized by Nigel Farage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:27 IST
Britain's Fishing Boat Saga: Licenses, Rights, and Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A British fishing boat was expelled from French waters for lacking the proper license, according to the French regional authority overseeing the English Channel. The incident emphasizes the ongoing friction over fishing rights between Britain and the EU post-Brexit.

French authorities revealed the expulsion took place between Thursday night and Friday morning, underscoring France's commitment to safeguarding seafood resources and ensuring compliance with regulations. The issue remains a sticking point since the UK banned EU fishing of sand eels in its waters.

Despite a new deal where the UK and EU granted each other mutual fishing rights in their waters for 12 years, tensions persist. Nigel Farage, leader of the pro-Brexit Reform UK party, dismissed the deal as an 'abject surrender,' declaring it the end of the British fishing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025