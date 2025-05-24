Justice Denied: Army Colonel's Assault Highlights Police Misconduct

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused the anticipatory bail plea of Punjab Police inspector Ronnie Singh Salh, further intensifying the spotlight on an alleged assault involving an Army colonel.

Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath accused 12 police officers of unlawfully assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute in Patiala. Justice Anoop Chitkara condemned the police's behavior as a misuse of power and underscored the incident's severity, highlighting the need for proper policing standards in democratic societies.

The court ordered a swift, independent investigation, suggesting potential misconduct by police officers against a military officer, a move essential to uphold public trust and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

