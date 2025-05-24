Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Navi Mumbai Police Crackdown Nets 20 kg Ganja

Navi Mumbai police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested seven drug peddlers in a coordinated operation. The anti-narcotics effort involved 150 personnel and covered 48 locations. Authorities are working to trace the source of the contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh.

In a significant anti-drug operation, the Navi Mumbai police have seized 20 kg of ganja and apprehended seven individuals linked to drug trafficking. The operation was carried out across multiple locations, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in conjunction with local police units, the raids spanned 48 sites beginning at 5 am on Friday. This initiative, dubbed 'Operation Prahar,' led to the confiscation of cannabis valued at Rs 40 lakh, according to an official release.

Approximately 150 personnel participated in this extensive crackdown, with efforts now focused on identifying the source of the seized drugs, the release noted.

