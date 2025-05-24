Fatal Clash in Buxar: A Battle Over Sand Turns Deadly
A deadly altercation over construction materials led to three deaths and two injuries in Bihar's Buxar district. Disputes over placing sand on the roadside escalated into violence between two groups. Authorities are investigating, with local leaders promising justice. Viral footage captured the incident's intensity.
A violent confrontation in Bihar's Buxar district has left three people dead and two injured. The clash occurred early Saturday morning in Ahiyapur village after an argument arose over the placement of construction materials on the roadside.
According to police, the deadly incident began with a fight involving lathis before escalating to gunfire. The victims were promptly taken to a local hospital, where three succumbed to their wounds. Two others are receiving medical attention.
Authorities have launched a probe into the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha denounced the incident and assured the public that the culprits would be apprehended. A viral video has brought heightened attention to the brutal altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
