Left Menu

Fatal Clash in Buxar: A Battle Over Sand Turns Deadly

A deadly altercation over construction materials led to three deaths and two injuries in Bihar's Buxar district. Disputes over placing sand on the roadside escalated into violence between two groups. Authorities are investigating, with local leaders promising justice. Viral footage captured the incident's intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:13 IST
Fatal Clash in Buxar: A Battle Over Sand Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation in Bihar's Buxar district has left three people dead and two injured. The clash occurred early Saturday morning in Ahiyapur village after an argument arose over the placement of construction materials on the roadside.

According to police, the deadly incident began with a fight involving lathis before escalating to gunfire. The victims were promptly taken to a local hospital, where three succumbed to their wounds. Two others are receiving medical attention.

Authorities have launched a probe into the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha denounced the incident and assured the public that the culprits would be apprehended. A viral video has brought heightened attention to the brutal altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025