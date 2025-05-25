Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Russia Dialogue on Terrorism

An Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited Russia to reinforce bilateral ties and highlight the importance of counter-terrorism efforts. The delegation engaged in discussions with Russian officials and media, emphasizing a united opposition against cross-border terrorism and calling for global accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:12 IST
An all-party Indian delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, recently embarked on a mission to Russia to enhance strategic ties and confront the challenges of terrorism. During their visit, they engaged with Russian parliamentarians, officials, and media to underline India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Held over May 23-24, the meetings included extensive discussions with various Russian think tanks and academic institutions. The delegation underscored the risks posed by transnational terrorist groups leveraging state complicity and disinformation to mask the realities of terrorism. They explored frameworks for cooperation in counter-terrorism research and crisis response.

Further, the delegation interacted with prominent Russian media outlets to address the need for a coordinated global response against terrorism. They emphasized India's call for accountability in cross-border attacks and highlighted the evolving tactics of terrorist groups utilizing emerging technologies under humanitarian covers.

