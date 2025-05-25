Tragic Loss: Tribal Woman's Death Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
A 45-year-old tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district died after being raped by two men. The accused were arrested following the incident on Saturday. Preliminary findings suggest the woman was severely assaulted and succumbed to her injuries. A post-mortem is being conducted to uncover further details.
In a grim incident that has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a 45-year-old tribal woman succumbed to her injuries following a brutal assault and rape by two men. The incident, reported by police on Sunday, highlights the ongoing challenges of safeguarding vulnerable communities.
The two accused have been apprehended by authorities following the horrific event that took place within the jurisdiction of the Roshni police outpost in Khalwa tehsil. According to Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Raghuvanshi, the woman appeared to have been viciously attacked before she tragically bled to death.
A detailed post-mortem is underway at the Khandwa district hospital, under the supervision of forensic experts, to provide further insights into the heinous crime. The incident has left two children without a mother, and members of the Kurku tribal community are grappling with the profound loss.
