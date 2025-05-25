Left Menu

Japan and U.S. Inch Closer to Tariff Agreement Amid G7 Preparations

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced progress in tariff negotiations with the U.S. ahead of the G7 summit. Talks include trade expansion, non-tariff measures, and economic security. Japan expresses interest in collaborating on shipbuilding, potentially repairing U.S. warships and utilizing icebreakers.

25-05-2025
On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted strides made in Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, preparing for a resolution by the G7 summit. The latest discussions, led by Japan's top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa in Washington, focused on trade expansion, non-tariff measures, and economic security.

At a briefing in Kyoto, Ishiba noted progress and the intention to refine discussions before the upcoming summit. The Prime Minister held a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing topics of security, diplomacy, and tariffs, expressing hopes for an in-person meeting at the G7.

Japan expressed a willingness to collaborate in shipbuilding, suggesting potential in repairing U.S. warships and using icebreakers for Arctic routes. Akazawa, upon his return from Washington, announced plans for further talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent but refrained from estimating the progress until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

