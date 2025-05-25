Major Prisoner Swap: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a landmark exchange, Russia and Ukraine successfully swapped 1000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians, marking the most substantial exchange since the conflict began three years ago.

The three-day operation saw prisoners returning home, hailed as a crucial though solitary step towards peace, following the first direct talks between the two nations in years.

Despite the successful exchange, a ceasefire remains elusive. Both nations continued hostilities, with Russia launching a major aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, and concurrently proposing terms for a prospective long-term peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)