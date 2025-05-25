High-Stakes Security Talks: India's Ajit Doval Meets Global Counterparts
India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, is set to attend a major security meeting in Russia with representatives from over 150 countries. This gathering may facilitate a meeting between the Indian and Pakistani NSAs amid ongoing tensions following Operation Sindoor. The conference underscores global cooperation against terrorism.
An influential security meeting in Russia will see India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, in attendance, as part of a large international gathering.
This event, chaired by Sergei Shoigu, Russian Security Council Secretary, is attracting high-ranking officials from over 150 nations, focusing on collective security measures.
In light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, there's potential for talks between the respective NSAs on the sidelines of the conference, emphasizing collaboration against terrorism.
