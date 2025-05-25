High-Stakes Security Talks: India's Ajit Doval Meets Global Counterparts

An influential security meeting in Russia will see India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, in attendance, as part of a large international gathering.

This event, chaired by Sergei Shoigu, Russian Security Council Secretary, is attracting high-ranking officials from over 150 nations, focusing on collective security measures.

In light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, there's potential for talks between the respective NSAs on the sidelines of the conference, emphasizing collaboration against terrorism.