Erdogan and Sharif Forge Stronger Ties Amid Tensions
Turkish President Erdogan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif to discuss enhancing cooperation in defence, energy, and transportation, especially considering the historical ties and recent clashes with India. The meeting emphasized solidarity in education, intelligence, and technological support against terrorism, despite repercussions with Indian trade relations.
On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, highlighting their commitment to increasing cooperation in sectors like defence, energy, and transportation. The meeting, detailed by Erdogan's office, underscores the deep-rooted ties between the two predominantly Muslim nations.
This strategic dialogue followed Jordan's earlier support for Pakistan during its recent skirmishes with India. Erdogan stressed enhancing collaboration in education, intelligence sharing, and technology to bolster efforts against terrorism, reflecting the intertwined interests of Turkey and Pakistan.
Despite maintaining a balanced rapport with India, Erdogan's overt support for Pakistan led to a backlash from Indian businesses, including boycotts on Turkish goods. This diplomatic balancing act illustrates the complex dynamics in the region, especially when national interests intersect with geopolitical alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Pakistan
- Erdogan
- Sharif
- defence
- energy
- transportation
- India
- cooperation
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Hostile drones over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar instantly engaged and destroyed by Indian air defence units: Army.
Côte d’Ivoire Advances Nuclear Energy Goals with IAEA Support on Legal Framework
Pakistan's Defence Response Amid Tensions with India
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to apprise him of current situation: Sources.
Rajasthan's Civil Defence Preparedness Amid Border Tensions