Germany's Military Revamp Aims for Full Readiness by 2029

Germany's military is set to undergo a significant transformation, aiming to be fully equipped by 2029. Led by Chief of Defence Carsten Breuer, the initiative is driven by concerns over a reconstituted Russian military, which could pose a threat to NATO territories.

Breuer's comprehensive directive specifies urgent acquisition and development of weapons, focusing heavily on enhancing air defenses, including anti-drone capabilities. It also outlines the need for precision strike capabilities that can target enemies from over 500 kilometers away.

Additionally, increasing ammunition stockpiles and expanding electronic warfare and space defense systems are listed as top priorities. This strategic overhaul is supported by financial adjustments from Germany's recent debt brake policy changes.