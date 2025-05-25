Tragic Incident Raises Tensions in West Bengal: 12-Year-Old's Suspected Suicide Sparks Political Uproar

A tragic incident involving a 12-year-old boy in West Bengal has ignited political tensions. The boy, Krishendu Das, allegedly died by suicide after being accused of stealing a packet of chips and humiliated by a shopkeeper who is also a civic volunteer.

BJP and Congress leaders have demanded immediate action, asserting that the shopkeeper and civic volunteer Subhankar Dikshit is responsible for the boy's death. They have called for his arrest and an apology from senior police officers for the treatment of villagers protesting the incident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance is under scrutiny as claims arise about civic volunteers engaging in misconduct. TMC officials hope for a fair investigation, emphasizing that such tragedies should not be politicized.

