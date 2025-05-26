Dual National Arrested for Attempted Firebombing at US Embassy

A dual national of the United States and Germany, identified as Joseph Neumeyer, has been apprehended for attempting to attack the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. The incident occurred on May 19 when Neumeyer approached the embassy with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails.

Federal prosecutors in New York detailed that Neumeyer, 28, engaged in a confrontation with a security guard, dropped his backpack and fled the scene. Law enforcement later tracked him to a nearby hotel where he was detained. This attempted attack aligns with ongoing hostilities in the region, as Israel's conflict in Gaza reaches its 19th month.

Before the attack, Neumeyer made threatening posts on social media. Israeli officials deported him to New York, where he faced an initial court appearance. Neumeyer's lawyer declined to comment, and the US State Department has yet to respond. The incident highlights the sensitive nature of US diplomatic positions in the region, marked by the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)