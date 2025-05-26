Dual National Arrested for Attempted Firebombing at US Embassy
A dual US-German citizen, Joseph Neumeyer, was arrested for attempting to firebomb the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Neumeyer, 28, travelled from the US to Israel and was apprehended after a failed attempt with Molotov cocktails. The incident unfolded amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza.
A dual national of the United States and Germany, identified as Joseph Neumeyer, has been apprehended for attempting to attack the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. The incident occurred on May 19 when Neumeyer approached the embassy with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails.
Federal prosecutors in New York detailed that Neumeyer, 28, engaged in a confrontation with a security guard, dropped his backpack and fled the scene. Law enforcement later tracked him to a nearby hotel where he was detained. This attempted attack aligns with ongoing hostilities in the region, as Israel's conflict in Gaza reaches its 19th month.
Before the attack, Neumeyer made threatening posts on social media. Israeli officials deported him to New York, where he faced an initial court appearance. Neumeyer's lawyer declined to comment, and the US State Department has yet to respond. The incident highlights the sensitive nature of US diplomatic positions in the region, marked by the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem under President Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking the Upload: Arrests in Jaisalmer Obscene Video Case
Activist Arrest Sparks Nationwide Debate
Tragic Family Feud: Grandson Arrested in Grandfather’s Land Dispute Death
Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Amid Intensified Israel-Gaza Conflict
Man Arrested for Sharing Alleged Anti-India Video