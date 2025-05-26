Left Menu

High-Stakes Encounter: Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Showdown

A high-ranking Maoist with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, with an alleged Rs 10 lakh bounty, was arrested. This comes days after the death of JJMP leader Pappu Lohra in a similar operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:22 IST
High-Stakes Encounter: Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist member with a Rs 5 lakh bounty was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, according to a senior police official.

The incident occurred during a security operation in Dauna under Mauhadand Police Station limits, resulting in the arrest of another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, whose bounty remains unverified.

The operation follows the recent killing of JJMP leader Pappu Lohra, carrying Rs 10 lakh on his head, marking a significant anti-Naxal success for the joint forces of CRPF and Jharkhand Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

Can AI predict the market? LLMs put to the test in financial sentiment study

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025