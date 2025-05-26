High-Stakes Encounter: Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Showdown
A high-ranking Maoist with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, with an alleged Rs 10 lakh bounty, was arrested. This comes days after the death of JJMP leader Pappu Lohra in a similar operation.
- India
A Maoist member with a Rs 5 lakh bounty was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, according to a senior police official.
The incident occurred during a security operation in Dauna under Mauhadand Police Station limits, resulting in the arrest of another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, whose bounty remains unverified.
The operation follows the recent killing of JJMP leader Pappu Lohra, carrying Rs 10 lakh on his head, marking a significant anti-Naxal success for the joint forces of CRPF and Jharkhand Police.
