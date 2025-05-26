High-Stakes Encounter: Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Showdown

A Maoist member with a Rs 5 lakh bounty was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, according to a senior police official.

The incident occurred during a security operation in Dauna under Mauhadand Police Station limits, resulting in the arrest of another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, whose bounty remains unverified.

The operation follows the recent killing of JJMP leader Pappu Lohra, carrying Rs 10 lakh on his head, marking a significant anti-Naxal success for the joint forces of CRPF and Jharkhand Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)