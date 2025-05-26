Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Delegation Embarks on Unity Mission to Panama

A multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visits Panama to assert India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and present a unified front against terrorism following recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is on a significant diplomatic mission to Panama, emphasizing India's stern stance against terrorism in all forms. This visit comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Arriving from Guyana, the delegation will engage with Panamanian leaders and various key groups, including media and diaspora members, to bolster India's image of unity and opposition to terrorism. This diplomatic push includes reaching out to international communities regarding India's response to cross-border terrorism.

The delegation's journey highlights ongoing global diplomacy spearheaded by India following recent terror incidents, notably the deadly Pahalgam attack. This visit is part of a broader strategy of international engagement to communicate India's challenges with Pakistan and its counter-terrorism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

