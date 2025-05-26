Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Critique: Putin 'Absolutely CRAZY' Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin's aggressive moves in Ukraine, calling him 'absolutely CRAZY.' He suggested more sanctions on Russia and also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his rhetoric. Amid escalating tensions, Russia launched a massive aerial attack, with Ukraine accusing it of unprovoked aggression.

Donald Trump has not held back in a recent scathing critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling him as having 'gone absolutely CRAZY' amid heightened tensions in the Ukraine conflict. Trump's remarks followed Russia's largest aerial attack on Ukraine in the course of the war.

While considering additional sanctions on Moscow, Trump also took aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who he accused of stirring unnecessary trouble with his rhetoric. Trump emphasized his displeasure at the continued violence, especially as Russian drones and missiles claimed more lives.

Ukraine officials reported a devastating toll from the latest attacks, with at least 12 people, including children, killed in the overnight aggression. Despite calls for de-escalation from global powers, the conflict continues unabated, with both sides locked in increasingly fierce battles.

