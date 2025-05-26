Trump Slams Putin's Largest Drone Attack: A Turning Point in Ukraine War
Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin's recent aerial attacks on Ukraine as 'crazy' while considering new sanctions on Russia. He also rebuked Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for his remarks. The Kremlin defended the strikes as military operations. Trump's comments follow a major Russian drone assault on Ukrainian cities.
Donald Trump has condemned Vladimir Putin's largest aerial offensive on Ukraine, labeling the Russian leader as 'crazy' for unleashing the attack, and signaling the possibility of further sanctions on Moscow.
Trump, while critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's rhetoric, posted his remarks on Truth Social amidst ongoing Russian drone strikes across Ukrainian territory, which the country's air force termed as the largest drone assault of the ongoing conflict.
In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed Trump's reactions to 'emotional overload,' hinting at substantial tensions as the conflict escalates, with significant military confrontations in eastern Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
