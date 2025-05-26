Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Minister Visits Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jerusalem Rally

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, ahead of Jerusalem's annual Flag March, stirs tensions. The compound, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, is central to disputes. The march often incites conflict, reflecting the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions over East Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:18 IST
In a move that reignites longstanding tensions in Jerusalem, Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews, on Monday. This visit comes just before the annual Flag March, celebrating Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Ben Gvir, advocating for Jewish prayer rights at the sensitive site, expressed joy over the increasing number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount. The compound's administration by a Jordanian Islamic trust allows Jewish visits but prohibits prayers, a point of contention for Ben Gvir.

The annual Flag March, known for drawing ultranationalists, increases tensions. As it weaves through East Jerusalem's Old City, it leads to confrontations with Palestinian residents, amid a backdrop of ongoing regional conflicts and diplomatic disputes over the city's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

