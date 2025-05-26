India's Robust Reply to Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor Unveiled

In an assertive move against terrorism, India has made headlines with its powerful response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as announced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The operation, codenamed Sindoor, targeted terror infrastructure across the border, inflicting significant damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been instrumental in this decisive action, which took place on May 7 following the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives. Dhankhar lauded India for its precision bombings at key terror hub locations, stressing the nation's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism.

Besides tackling security challenges, the Vice President underscored the need to transform India's agricultural sector by directly reaching farmers with subsidies. He called for the creation of 'agripreneurs' to enhance the country's agricultural productivity and economy. With a focus on technological advancements and entrepreneurial ventures in dairy, fruits, and vegetables, India aims for a robust agricultural revolution.