Left Menu

India's Robust Reply to Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor Unveiled

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responds firmly to the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Operation Sindoor, effectively targeting terror bases in Pakistan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights the nation's united front and emphasizes the need for direct support to farmers to transform them into agripreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narsinghpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:29 IST
India's Robust Reply to Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move against terrorism, India has made headlines with its powerful response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as announced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The operation, codenamed Sindoor, targeted terror infrastructure across the border, inflicting significant damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been instrumental in this decisive action, which took place on May 7 following the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives. Dhankhar lauded India for its precision bombings at key terror hub locations, stressing the nation's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism.

Besides tackling security challenges, the Vice President underscored the need to transform India's agricultural sector by directly reaching farmers with subsidies. He called for the creation of 'agripreneurs' to enhance the country's agricultural productivity and economy. With a focus on technological advancements and entrepreneurial ventures in dairy, fruits, and vegetables, India aims for a robust agricultural revolution.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025