European Nations Rally Against Hungary's LGBTQ+ Legislation
Several European countries express deep concern over Hungary's recent legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights, including banning the Pride march and enforcing gender recognition laws. EU ministers are scheduled to discuss the potential breach of EU values by Hungary, as critics voice allegations against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
- Country:
- Belgium
In an escalating standoff, more than a dozen European countries are poised to issue a declaration expressing deep concern over Hungary's contentious LGBTQ+ legislation, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Monday. The legislation includes provisions banning the annual Pride march and enabling police to use facial recognition technology to identify attendees.
Countries such as the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden signaled alarm over developments they perceive as contrary to fundamental values of human dignity, freedom, equality, and human rights. The Hungarian government has yet to comment on the matter.
The declaration preludes a scheduled European Union hearing on Tuesday to discuss Hungary's potential breach of the bloc's values. Critics accuse Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government of undermining democratic principles, though these claims have been staunchly rejected by Hungary. The declaration urges Hungary to revisit the legislation and calls on the European Commission to apply the rule of law mechanisms if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
