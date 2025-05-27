Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Warns of Prolonged Ukraine Conflict

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts a prolonged conflict in Ukraine due to Russia's reluctance to negotiate. Speaking in Turku with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Merz highlighted the need for economic or military exhaustion to end wars, suggesting the conflict could persist longer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:57 IST
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has forecasted a protracted conflict in Ukraine, attributing the ongoing war to Russia's unwillingness to engage in negotiations. This prediction underscores the complex international landscape surrounding the conflict.

Speaking alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku, Merz emphasized that wars typically conclude when one or both sides reach economic or military fatigue. However, he noted, this situation has not yet been realized in Ukraine.

Merz's statements indicate a potential need for long-term preparation as the conflict shows little sign of resolution. His comments reflect broader concerns about stability in the region and the challenges inherent in diplomatic resolutions.

