Chancellor Merz Warns of Prolonged Ukraine Conflict

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has forecasted a protracted conflict in Ukraine, attributing the ongoing war to Russia's unwillingness to engage in negotiations. This prediction underscores the complex international landscape surrounding the conflict.

Speaking alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku, Merz emphasized that wars typically conclude when one or both sides reach economic or military fatigue. However, he noted, this situation has not yet been realized in Ukraine.

Merz's statements indicate a potential need for long-term preparation as the conflict shows little sign of resolution. His comments reflect broader concerns about stability in the region and the challenges inherent in diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)