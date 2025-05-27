China Denies Supplying Lethal Arms to Ukraine-Russia Conflict
China firmly denies allegations of supplying lethal weapons or dual-use items to Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict. The Chinese foreign ministry stresses their strict control over dual-use exports, labeling Ukrainian claims as unfounded. This highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and miscommunications between involved nations.
China's foreign ministry has once again denied allegations of providing lethal weapons or dual-use items to any parties involved in the Ukraine conflict. The ministry emphasized its stringent export controls, responding to recent claims from Ukraine's intelligence services.
The controversy was fueled by remarks from Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief, who accused China of supplying critical products to 20 Russian military plants. This assertion has drawn a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which condemned the accusation as baseless.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the issue at a routine press conference, reiterating China's opposition to what it calls groundless accusations and political manipulation in the geopolitical arena.
