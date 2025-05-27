Left Menu

China Denies Supplying Lethal Arms to Ukraine-Russia Conflict

China firmly denies allegations of supplying lethal weapons or dual-use items to Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict. The Chinese foreign ministry stresses their strict control over dual-use exports, labeling Ukrainian claims as unfounded. This highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and miscommunications between involved nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST
China Denies Supplying Lethal Arms to Ukraine-Russia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has once again denied allegations of providing lethal weapons or dual-use items to any parties involved in the Ukraine conflict. The ministry emphasized its stringent export controls, responding to recent claims from Ukraine's intelligence services.

The controversy was fueled by remarks from Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief, who accused China of supplying critical products to 20 Russian military plants. This assertion has drawn a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which condemned the accusation as baseless.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the issue at a routine press conference, reiterating China's opposition to what it calls groundless accusations and political manipulation in the geopolitical arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025