Chancellor Merz Foresees Extended Ukraine Conflict

Germany's Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has expressed concerns about the protracted nature of the war in Ukraine. He attributes the potential extension of the conflict to Russia's apparent unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference in Turku alongside Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Merz emphasized that wars generally cease due to the exhaustion of resources or strategic endurance by one or both parties. However, he indicated that such a situation remains distant in the current Ukraine conflict.

Merz warned both Europe and the global community to brace for a prolonged engagement as military and economic stalemates continue to persist in the region, suggesting a need for strategic patience and preparedness for a lengthy resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)