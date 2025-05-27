Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Foresees Extended Ukraine Conflict

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany predicts the continuation of the war in Ukraine due to Russia's disinclination to negotiate. He indicated that wars often conclude from economic or military exhaustion, but the current situation in Ukraine suggests a prolonged conflict could still unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:22 IST
Chancellor Merz Foresees Extended Ukraine Conflict

Germany's Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has expressed concerns about the protracted nature of the war in Ukraine. He attributes the potential extension of the conflict to Russia's apparent unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference in Turku alongside Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Merz emphasized that wars generally cease due to the exhaustion of resources or strategic endurance by one or both parties. However, he indicated that such a situation remains distant in the current Ukraine conflict.

Merz warned both Europe and the global community to brace for a prolonged engagement as military and economic stalemates continue to persist in the region, suggesting a need for strategic patience and preparedness for a lengthy resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025