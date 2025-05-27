Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Stara Mykolaivka, Intensifying Eastern Ukraine Conflict

Russian troops have occupied Stara Mykolaivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as announced by the Russian Defence Ministry. This development marks a significant shift in control within the conflict zone, although independent verification of this claim by Reuters remains pending.

Updated: 27-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:57 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

According to a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, Russian forces have successfully taken control of the village of Stara Mykolaivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This move is part of an ongoing military campaign in the region.

The report of the village's capture underscores the escalating military activities in eastern Ukraine, heightening tensions between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The strategic significance of Stara Mykolaivka lies in its position within a contested area.

Attempts to verify the situation independently have yet to confirm the Russian Defence Ministry's claim. Reuters, among others, has expressed an inability to immediately substantiate the battlefield developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

