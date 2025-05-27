Left Menu

Prolonged Protest: ONGC Assam Asset Employees Demand Change

The ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association has been protesting for nearly a week, demanding the resumption of the recruitment process, regularisation of temporary staff, and an overtime allowance. The protest includes a sit-in, and employees have signaled further actions if demands aren't met, highlighting local employment concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:50 IST
Prolonged Protest: ONGC Assam Asset Employees Demand Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association (OPEA) has been staging an indefinite sit-in for a week, pressing unmet demands including the revival of the halted recruitment process, regularisation of temporary staff, and restoration of an overtime allowance.

Despite the protest, ONGC's operations remain unaffected. The union's grievances are rooted in decisions that allegedly deprive local youths of job prospects and deny vital employment opportunities, said Sanjeeb Boruah, OPEA General Secretary.

Multiple issues have been raised by employees, including safety concerns due to inadequate protective equipment. OPEA has issued a warning of escalating actions, including a hunger strike, if their demands continue to be ignored.

