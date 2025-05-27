Left Menu

Bangladesh Government Employees Protest Against New Service Law

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, faced mounting pressure as protests against a new service law, perceived as facilitating easy dismissal of misconducting officials, intensified into the fourth day. Security forces, including BGB and SWAT, secured the secretariat as protests halted government work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:12 IST
In Bangladesh, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is facing escalating protests from government employees who are rallying against a new service law. The controversial legislation, deemed a 'black law' by critics, facilitates the dismissal of officials for misconduct without comprehensive proceedings. The protests have halted administrative operations at the Secretariat for four days. Security has been heightened with paramilitary forces and the SWAT unit stationed at key entrances to prevent disruptions.

Despite imposed restrictions, government employees continue demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance-2025. As protests grow, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police enforced a ban on gatherings in and around the secretariat. Concerns about deteriorating law and order in Dhaka, highlighted by a surge in violent crimes, add to the tensions surrounding the government's legitimacy.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue, an influential think tank, emphasized the need for an elected government to mitigate economic concerns. They urge the interim administration to declare an election date, as the political climate intensifies with demands for governmental transparency and stability in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

