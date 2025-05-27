Global Unity in the Fight Against Terrorism

During a session with a visiting Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described terrorism as the preeminent threat to modern civilization. He highlighted the importance of parliamentarians worldwide joining forces in the fight against this global menace.

Addressing the delegation led by Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Birla expressed hope for a unified global strategy against terrorism. He emphasized the need for all nations to collaborate in their efforts.

Birla also extended gratitude to the Sri Lankan delegates for their solidarity with India's ongoing battle against terrorism, urging democratic countries' parliaments to work in unison against the universal threat.