Global Unity in the Fight Against Terrorism

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized terrorism as a major threat to civilization, calling for global parliamentary unity in combating it. Meeting with Sri Lanka's Rizvie Salih, Birla urged international cooperation and thanked Sri Lanka for supporting India's anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a session with a visiting Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described terrorism as the preeminent threat to modern civilization. He highlighted the importance of parliamentarians worldwide joining forces in the fight against this global menace.

Addressing the delegation led by Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Birla expressed hope for a unified global strategy against terrorism. He emphasized the need for all nations to collaborate in their efforts.

Birla also extended gratitude to the Sri Lankan delegates for their solidarity with India's ongoing battle against terrorism, urging democratic countries' parliaments to work in unison against the universal threat.

