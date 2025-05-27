Sarna Code: A Demand for Recognition Sparks Statewide Protests

In a fervent call for religious recognition, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders and members took to district collectorates across Jharkhand on Tuesday, agitating for the inclusion of the Sarna religious code in the national Census.

The demonstrations, attended by a large number of party workers, were underscored by a stern warning: the JMM will obstruct the Census if the Sarna code is not acknowledged in the seventh column of the document, citing its absence alongside columns for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths, despite the significant tribal population.

JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey criticized the BJP for its alleged reluctance to support the Sarna code, a cause backed by a 2020 resolution passed by the Jharkhand Assembly. Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed the fight should focus on preserving religious traditions rather than the code itself, pointing fingers at Congress for past neglect.

