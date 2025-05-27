France's Parliament Moves Closer to Legalizing Assisted Dying
France's lower house of parliament has approved a bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to take lethal medication, marking a significant step towards legalizing assisted dying. The bill passed with a vote of 305 to 199 and will now be reviewed by the Senate. Additionally, a bill focusing on palliative care has also been passed.
In a significant legislative development, France's lower house of parliament has taken a pivotal step by adopting a bill to allow adults suffering from incurable illnesses to access lethal medication. This move reflects the growing public demand across Europe for legal end-of-life solutions.
The National Assembly approved the bill with 305 votes in favor and 199 against, marking it as a key legislative advance on this long-debated issue. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further discussion, although a final vote may take months due to France's complex legislative processes. Ultimately, the National Assembly has the decisive power over the Senate.
Simultaneously, lawmakers have also given their nod to another piece of legislation focused on palliative care, aimed at enhancing measures to alleviate pain and maintain the dignity of patients. This indicates a comprehensive approach to end-of-life care in France.
