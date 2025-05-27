Left Menu

France's Parliament Moves Closer to Legalizing Assisted Dying

France's lower house of parliament has approved a bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to take lethal medication, marking a significant step towards legalizing assisted dying. The bill passed with a vote of 305 to 199 and will now be reviewed by the Senate. Additionally, a bill focusing on palliative care has also been passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:19 IST
France's Parliament Moves Closer to Legalizing Assisted Dying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant legislative development, France's lower house of parliament has taken a pivotal step by adopting a bill to allow adults suffering from incurable illnesses to access lethal medication. This move reflects the growing public demand across Europe for legal end-of-life solutions.

The National Assembly approved the bill with 305 votes in favor and 199 against, marking it as a key legislative advance on this long-debated issue. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further discussion, although a final vote may take months due to France's complex legislative processes. Ultimately, the National Assembly has the decisive power over the Senate.

Simultaneously, lawmakers have also given their nod to another piece of legislation focused on palliative care, aimed at enhancing measures to alleviate pain and maintain the dignity of patients. This indicates a comprehensive approach to end-of-life care in France.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025