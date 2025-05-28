Left Menu

Diplomatic Discussions: Zelenskiy's Berlin Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The discussions will focus on German support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire, amid ongoing challenges in negotiations with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin on Wednesday to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic effort to seek an end to the conflict in Ukraine, as stated by the German government.

Chancellor Merz will welcome President Zelenskiy with military honours at the Federal Chancellery, emphasizing the importance of the discussions that will center on German support for Ukraine and attempts to secure a ceasefire. Recent negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials have failed to yield a ceasefire agreement, despite pressure from the United States.

In light of uncertain support from U.S. President Donald Trump, Germany could become a pivotal military and financial ally for Ukraine. Chancellor Merz, who recently assumed office, is taking a proactive stance compared to his predecessor, backing Ukraine's right to conduct long-range missile strikes, marking a shift from previous cautious rhetoric.

