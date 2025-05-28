Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Ali Khan Mahmudabad Amid Social Media Controversy

The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed the interim bail granted to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, amidst the ongoing controversy over his social media activity related to 'Operation Sindoor.'

The court emphasized his right to freedom of speech but upheld restrictions against posting content associated with the legal cases against him. These restrictions were brought forth due to allegations that his posts endangered national integrity.

While extending his interim bail, the court instructed the Haryana police to focus their investigation strictly on the two specific FIRs filed, urging them not to diverge. The cases against Professor Ali include allegations made by Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, and a local village sarpanch.

