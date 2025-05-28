Left Menu

Peruvian Farmer's Climate Lawsuit Dismissed by German Court

A German court dismissed a climate change lawsuit filed by Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against energy company RWE, alleging that their carbon emissions contributed to glacier melt and increased flood risks to his home. The court's decision is final, with no possibility for appeal.

A landmark climate change lawsuit with significant international implications reached a conclusion on Wednesday, as a German court dismissed Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya's case against RWE, Germany's largest energy utility. Lliuya's decade-long fight accused RWE of significantly contributing to Andean glacier melt, which heightens flood risks to his home.

The carefully watched legal battle highlighted the growing intersection of climate change impacts and legal accountability for carbon emissions. Lliuya argued that RWE's emissions were partly responsible for endangering his community in Peru, located near vulnerable melting glaciers.

The court's decision to dismiss Lliuya's case came as a disappointment to climate activists hoping to set a precedent for holding large emitters accountable. Unfortunately, the court's ruling is final and cannot be appealed, leaving Lliuya without legal recourse.

