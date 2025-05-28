Rahul Gandhi Promises Justice for Tribal Victim's Family
Rahul Gandhi pledged support to the family of a tribal woman brutally gang-raped and murdered in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The 45-year-old victim succumbed to injuries after being attacked by two men. The Congress leader assured justice for the family while urging punishment for the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reached out to the family of a tribal woman brutally gang-raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. The devastating incident occurred last Friday, leading to the victim's death due to grievous injuries and excessive bleeding.
In the heartbreaking case, two men have been apprehended for the crime against the 45-year-old woman, who belonged to the Korku tribal community. Gandhi, along with Vikrant Bhuria, chair of the All India Adivasi Congress, assured the victim's family of full support and urged punishment for the culprits.
The Congress party released a video showing Gandhi conversing with the victim's relatives, verifying the accused's detention status and promising justice. Gandhi directed Bhuria to aid the family while acknowledging the grave communal implications of the tragic event.
