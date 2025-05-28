New Defense Deals: Ukraine and Germany Strengthen Ties

In a significant move to bolster defense capabilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Wednesday that Ukraine and Germany have finalized new agreements on investments in the defense sector.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, although specific details of the agreements were not disclosed.

The development comes as Kyiv increasingly seeks financial support from allies to enhance its burgeoning defense industry, highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between Ukraine and Germany amid evolving security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)