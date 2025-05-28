New Defense Deals: Ukraine and Germany Strengthen Ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new defense sector investment agreements with Germany. Details were not disclosed during the joint statement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, as Ukraine intensifies efforts to secure financial support from allies for its growing defense industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant move to bolster defense capabilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Wednesday that Ukraine and Germany have finalized new agreements on investments in the defense sector.
The announcement was made during a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, although specific details of the agreements were not disclosed.
The development comes as Kyiv increasingly seeks financial support from allies to enhance its burgeoning defense industry, highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between Ukraine and Germany amid evolving security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Allies Shake Up Library of Congress Amid Controversy
Trump Courts Gulf Investments Amid Regional Tensions
SoftBank Group Breakthrough: Turbocharged Earnings Ignite AI Investments
Democratizing Bond Investments: ET Markets Launches Bonds Corner
Trump's Strategic Gulf Tour: Investments Over Security