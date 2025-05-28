Diplomatic Lines Reopened: Ukraine and Russia Engage in Talks

In a surprising development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed that his country's defence minister, who previously led Ukraine's negotiating team in Istanbul, has reconnected with the head of Russia's team.

This move indicates a potential shift towards renewed diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia as tensions remain high.

The defence minister's phone call could serve as a foundation for future dialogue and a possible de-escalation in the long-standing conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)