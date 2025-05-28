Left Menu

Diplomatic Lines Reopened: Ukraine and Russia Engage in Talks

In an unexpected turn of events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the Ukrainian defence minister has initiated a phone call with the head of Russia's negotiating team in Istanbul. This dialogue marks a significant step in diplomatic discussions between Ukraine and Russia amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:46 IST
  • Ukraine

In a surprising development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed that his country's defence minister, who previously led Ukraine's negotiating team in Istanbul, has reconnected with the head of Russia's team.

This move indicates a potential shift towards renewed diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia as tensions remain high.

The defence minister's phone call could serve as a foundation for future dialogue and a possible de-escalation in the long-standing conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

