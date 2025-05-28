Explosive Discoveries in Jharkhand: Ongoing Anti-Maoist Campaign Hits Milestone

In a significant breakthrough, security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district have discovered a substantial cache of explosives, arms, and ammunition within a forest area under the Netarhat police station. This followed an intense gunfight with Maoists that resulted in the death of a wanted suspect.

During a meticulous search operation in the Tutapani forest near Aadhey village, authorities unearthed eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), along with a variety of arms, including a 7.62 bore SLR rifle and a carbine of 9mm bore. All discovered explosives were promptly neutralized by the CRPF's bomb disposal squad.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav disclosed that this operation coincided with recent developments, including the arrest of a senior Maoist leader. The anti-Naxal campaign remains active, with continued operations targeting suspected hideouts within the region.