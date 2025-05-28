Combs Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Sex-Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' plea for a mistrial in his sex-trafficking case was swiftly denied on Wednesday. His legal team argued that prosecutors were hinting at his involvement in tampering with evidence linked to a purported arson incident.

The 55-year-old hip-hop icon faces charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Last week, rapper Kid Cudi recounted that his car was set afire in 2012 after Combs found out about Cudi's relationship with Casandra Ventura, Combs' intermittent girlfriend.

Alexandra Shapiro, Combs' attorney, stated that Los Angeles investigators' queries about the arson incident suggested Combs' participation in fingerprint evidence destruction. However, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motions, citing no prejudice from previous testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)