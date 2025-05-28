Left Menu

NATO's New Military Targets: Germany's Role in Defense Expansion

NATO plans to request Germany to provide seven more brigades, totaling around 40,000 troops, as part of new military capability targets in response to heightened threats from Russia. The alliance aims to increase its overall brigade targets to between 120 and 130, reflecting a 50% increase focused on defense against Russian aggression.

NATO is set to request Germany to contribute an additional seven brigades, or approximately 40,000 troops, to bolster the alliance's defense apparatus. The move forms part of newly revised military targets, which members are expected to agree on imminently, in response to an increased threat perception from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The specifics of NATO's overall or country-specific targets remain highly classified. Insiders suggest that the goal for collective brigades will rise to between 120 and 130, marking an increase from the current target of about 80 brigades. This significant hike underscores NATO's strategy to enhance its defensive posture.

Germany previously committed to supplying 10 brigades by 2030 but currently falls short by two brigades. The target of providing additional active troops presents a substantial challenge as the Bundeswehr grapples with manpower shortages. Meanwhile, NATO's request comes amid a backdrop of increased defense spending across member states and discussions around reducing U.S. troop presence in Europe.

