Tragic End to Meerut Couple's Secret Meeting

A couple from Meerut allegedly consumed poison in Gurugram, resulting in the man's death while the woman remains hospitalized. The incident is believed to be linked to their affair. Police are investigating the cause as they await the woman's recovery for her statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:43 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram as a couple from Meerut reportedly consumed poison, leading to the death of 21-year-old Rajan. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The police suspect the incident is linked to their suspected affair.

Rajan had been employed at a private company and was living in a rented accommodation in Badshahpur. It was there that the couple allegedly ingested the poison. Neighbor intervention led to the couple being rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rajan succumbed to the substance.

Authorities have informed the families of the duo. While a senior police official noted the affair angle, the exact reasons behind their drastic actions remain unclear. Further details will emerge as police await the woman's recovery to record her statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

