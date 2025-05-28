Tragic End to Meerut Couple's Secret Meeting

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram as a couple from Meerut reportedly consumed poison, leading to the death of 21-year-old Rajan. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The police suspect the incident is linked to their suspected affair.

Rajan had been employed at a private company and was living in a rented accommodation in Badshahpur. It was there that the couple allegedly ingested the poison. Neighbor intervention led to the couple being rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rajan succumbed to the substance.

Authorities have informed the families of the duo. While a senior police official noted the affair angle, the exact reasons behind their drastic actions remain unclear. Further details will emerge as police await the woman's recovery to record her statement.

