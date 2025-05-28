Left Menu

Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana arrested a Revenue Inspector in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 12 lakh. The bribe was demanded to expedite the addition of land in the complainant's father's pattadar passbook. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has announced the arrest of a Revenue Inspector in Ranga Reddy district, accused of soliciting a substantial bribe from a citizen. The official allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh to facilitate the alteration of land records in a pattadar passbook.

According to an ACB release, the Inspector requested the bribe in exchange for adding seven guntas of land into the complainant's father's pattadar passbook and ensuring the smooth processing of the necessary documentation. Such behavior violates the ethical conduct expected of public officials, stated ACB authorities.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the arrest underscores the ACB's commitment to combating corruption within government ranks. Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

