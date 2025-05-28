Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana arrested a Revenue Inspector in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 12 lakh. The bribe was demanded to expedite the addition of land in the complainant's father's pattadar passbook. The case is currently under investigation.
According to an ACB release, the Inspector requested the bribe in exchange for adding seven guntas of land into the complainant's father's pattadar passbook and ensuring the smooth processing of the necessary documentation. Such behavior violates the ethical conduct expected of public officials, stated ACB authorities.
The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the arrest underscores the ACB's commitment to combating corruption within government ranks. Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.
