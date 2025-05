Strengthening Security: Australia's Defence Minister Meets U.S. & Japan in Singapore

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles is poised for significant discussions with U.S. and Japanese counterparts at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an esteemed Asian security forum.

This marks Marles' inaugural overseas engagement following his party's recent electoral victory. Critical topics include heightening joint military drills and evaluating the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership.

With mounting expectations to elevate defense budgets, Marles aims to assure global partners of Australia's commitment to regional security, especially amid production delays in submarine acquisitions from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)