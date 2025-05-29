Left Menu

Voyeurism Scandal: Arrest Made in Mumbai Public Toilet Incident

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording videos of women in a public toilet in Mumbai. The incident occurred at Jai Hind Estate. Despite the victim's refusal to lodge a complaint, Rajankumar Choupal was charged with voyeurism and sexual harassment under relevant sections of the law.

Updated: 29-05-2025 15:55 IST
A 19-year-old man has been apprehended by police after allegedly recording women in a public toilet located in the Bhuleshwar area of south Mumbai, as confirmed by local law enforcement on Thursday.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday evening at Jai Hind Estate, situated on Atmaram Merchant Road. The swift response by a nearby police team led to the arrest of Rajankumar Choupal, who works as a waiter at a local hotel.

While the primary victim declined to lodge a formal complaint, authorities have still charged Choupal under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 12 of the POCSO act, prompted by an alert police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

