North Korea and Russia's Stealth Alliance: Unraveling the Arms Trade Mystery

North Korea has supplied over 20,000 containers of munitions, including at least 100 ballistic missiles, to Russia. This exchange, in violation of U.N. sanctions, allows Russia to intensify missile attacks on Ukraine. In return, Russia supports North Korea's missile programs, enhancing their missile guidance systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:50 IST
A UN report reveals North Korea's pivotal role in bolstering Russia's missile capabilities against Ukraine. Facilitated by a clandestine arms trade, North Korea provided Russia with over 20,000 containers of munitions, directly affecting the intensity of missile assaults on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

In return, Moscow reportedly aided North Korea in advancing its missile technology, sharing vital data to improve missile guidance accuracy. The controversial exchange constitutes a breach of UN sanctions, yet officials indicate plans for further military collaboration, regardless of international regulations.

Reports confirm the deployment of North Korean troops in support of Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. This is part of a strategic partnership treaty signed last year, which allegedly includes a mutual defense pact, underscoring the depth of their military alliance.

